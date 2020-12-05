And The Winner Is: Saline Chamber Announces Winners of Grocery Raffle

Every year, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce picks the winners of the Busch's grocery raffle at the annual holiday parade.

The parade was scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 5. But due to COVID-19, even a scaled-down version of the parade was canceled.

The raffle, however, took place Saturday evening in the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce's office on the third floor of the building that houses Carrigan Cafe.

Chamber Executive Director Jackie Hardy placed all the raffle tickets in a bag - and the winning tickets were picked by Jonah Kreitz, a neighbor of Hardy, and Shianne Muessig, the assistant store manager at Busch's.

Fred Schmerberg, the longtime Saline lawyer, won the grand prize - $1,000 in groceries from Busch's. Michelle Borton was the second prize winner. She'll receive $500 in groceries. The third place winners, Cooper Dillon and Julie Obeid, each won $250 in groceries.

Every year, the Busch's raffle is a major fundraiser for the parade. Although there's no parade this year, the chamber has no shortage of needs to fund.

"We're trying to keep everything running right now so we can help businesses as much as we can during a very tough time," Hardy said.

Currently the chamber has a program for small businesses that allows them free membership and the ability to take advantage chamber services and help. Click here for more.

Hardy thanked Busch's for its support of the chamber's efforts.

"They way they continued to support us is an inspiration," Hardy said.