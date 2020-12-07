PPE Giveaway by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. at Montibeller Park Dec. 19

A free personal protection equipment (PPE) giveaway will take place on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 11AM – 1PM at the pavilion of Montibeller Park, courtesy of the Rho Delta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Community members in need of PPE can stop by Montibeller Park any time between 11AM – 1PM to pick up a bag containing five disposable face masks and hand sanitizer (300 bags available) or a bag with five face masks (200 bags available.) Limit 2 bags/car. Bags will be distributed while supplies last.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity and support of phenomenal community groups such as the Rho Delta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. who have stepped up to help our community at a time of dire need,” noted Supervisor Grewal. The PPE distribution and giveaway has been made possible because of Pittsfield Township Trustee Linda Edward-Brown’s compassionate leadership and continued advocacy for the most vulnerable members of our community.

The Rho Delta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is part of what is known as the Divine Nine. They are a historically Black Sorority that was founded on the campus of Howard University on January 20, 1920. Today Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated has more than 100,000 members with 600 chapters located in the domestic U.S. West Africa, West Germany, Bahamas Islands, Virgin Islands, South Korea, and Italy. Their members are active in their respective communities and hold dear the ideals of Service, Scholarship, Sisterhood and Finer Womanhood. Their international programs such as Z-Hope (Zetas Helping Other People Excel) is a holistic, multidimensional outreach program designed to enhance, cultivate, and empower participants to develop health-promoting lifestyle choices in all stages of their life.

If you have any questions, please contactsupervisor@pittsfield-mi.gov; 734.822.3135