CORONAVIRUS: 2 Deaths, 21 Hospitalizations Since Friday in Washtenaw County

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 since Friday, according to data updated Monday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

140 people have now died with COVID-19. Data also showed 737 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, up by 21 since Friday.

The number of county residents who've tested positive rose by 346 to 10,120.

According to the county, 133 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and give people have been hospitalized since Sunday.

The state also updated data about COVID-19 in care homes Monday.

According to the data, two patients and five staff members at EHM in Saline tested positive. Data showed there were no new deaths at EHM, but the total number of deaths at EHM increased from four last week to nine this week.

At Storypoint, there were 10 new patients and five staff members testing positive. Similarly, though there were no new deaths recorded in the report, the number of total patient deaths at Storypoint increased from one to six. Data at Linden Square was deemed non-compliant according to the state.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County is 8.37 percent, up slightly from 8.19 percent Friday. In Michigan the positive test rate dropped from 14.04 percent to 12.55 percent.

Michigan reported 93 more deaths over a two day period, bringing the total to 9,947. There were also 9,350 additional people testing positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of people in critical care beds dropped from 855 to 840, while the number of patients on ventilators increased by two to 515. There were 19 pediatric patients, down by two since Friday, with four patients believed to have COVID-19.