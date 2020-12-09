Saline Firefighters Continue Toys for Tots Drive, Need May Be Greater This Year

There's still time to donate to the Saline Area Fire Department's Toys for Tots campaign - and your donation may never be more needed.

Last week, The Saline Post reported firefighters were collecting new toys for 103 children served by Saline Area Social Service. Tuesday, Saline Fire Chief Craig Hoeft he's from executive director Anne Cummings that demand is rising at Saline Area Social Service. Hoeft said he's also heard from an official from United State Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in Washtenaw County that donations may be down this year.

"A lot of donations often come in at business Christmas parties and holiday gatherings and due to COVID, a lot of those events aren't happening," Hoeft said.

The fire department is collecting toys into early next week. Bring your new, unwrapped toy for a child 12 and under to the fire house, located at Harris and Michigan, and ring the doorbell.

In the photo above Lt. Brandon Sears and firefighters Sean Payeur and Zech Johnston are pictured with some of the Toys for Tots donation.