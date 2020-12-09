COVID-19: One Death, 14 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

One more Washtenaw County resident has died and 14 more were hospitalized according to COVID-19 data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

145 county residents have died with COVID-19 in Washtenaw County, including 12 over the last seven days. 760 people have been hospitalized, including 64 over the last seven days.

The county reported another 132 people testing positive for COVID-19.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County dropped to 6.39 percent from 7.51 percent. The state rate fell from 12.39 percent to 11.96 percent.

The state reported 75 deaths, pushing the total to 10,213. The state also recorded another 4,905 people testing positive.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds increased by eight to 857 and the number of patients receiving care with ventilators increased by 10 to 522. There are 18 pediatric patients, down one from yesterday, and another eight patients believed to have COVID-19.