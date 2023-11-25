BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Take Two in Scrimmages Saturday

The Saline High School girls’ basketball team is still more than a week away from their opening game at Birmingham Sealholm, but the Hornets tuned up Saturday at home in a three-team scrimmage.

Saline defeated Northville 63-33 and Williamston 52-24 in two games that showed the Hornets’ offensive potential.

Senior Hadley Griffin hit five of Saline’s 15 three-pointers in the opening game against Northville.

“We came out and took them by storm,” Saline coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Saline’s shooters “only” made eight threes in the second game against Williamston. Four of those were by sophomore Keira Roehm, who scored 14 points.

Kaidyn Maida scored eight points and was dynamite slashing through the paint whenever she was in the game. Juniors Abby and Grace Roth each scored five points. Ayla Stager scored four points. Griffin had three points.

Kate Stemmer and Aislinn McPeek each had two points.

Saline opens the season Dec. 5 at Birmingham Seaholm.

Find more photos from the game here.

