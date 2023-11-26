ARIES Ð Mar 21/Apr 20

You may have difficulty reaching people this week, Aries. Whether itss difficulty getting attention or tech issues affecting communication, use the situation as an opportunity to relax.

TAURUS Ð Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, a challenging project may lead you to throw yourself into work even more than usual over the course of the week. Remember to take time to exhale.

GEMINI Ð May 22/Jun 21

Visit someone in person if you are looking to catch up or have a meaningful conversation, Gemini. Skip impersonal text messages or social media posts and meet face-to-face.

CANCER Ð Jun 22/Jul 22

Unfortunate financial news may come your way, Cancer. Take the developments in stride and resolve to overcome them. Seek advice on how to do so, if necessary.

LEO Ð Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, there is a strong desire for romance surrounding you. Whether you want to spice up a current relationship or are seeking a new one, this is the week to put out feelers.

VIRGO Ð Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, enjoy a unique chance to spend quality time with someone you love. Enjoy the experience in the moment and resolve to spend more time together.

LIBRA Ð Sept 23/Oct 23

An unexpected meeting with a friend and subsequent conversation could leave you feeling a little shaken, Libra. You will learn things that give you a new perspective.

SCORPIO Ð Oct 24/Nov 22

You could experience a desire to make sudden changes to your home life, work situation or even a relationship, Scorpio. Stagnation has set in, but now is not the time for big moves.

SAGITTARIUS Ð Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, if a message arrives from someone who lives far away, you may be prompted to hop in the car or on a plane and visit that person. An impromptu trip could be fun.

CAPRICORN Ð Dec 22/Jan 20

Look into all of the facts surrounding an offer to increase your income, Capricorn. It could be too good to be true, or it might be a legitimate deal. You need to sort things out.

AQUARIUS Ð Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, this week you may encounter someone who is very interested in you. The resulting attention can be quite flattering. You'll need to decide if it should go further.

PISCES Ð Feb 19/Mar 20

Situations that arise this week could have you feeling stressed, Pisces. Find ways you can separate yourself from certain situations that rile you up, even if it means a five-minute break.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

NOVEMBER 27

Jaleel White, Actor (47)

NOVEMBER 28

Jon Stewart, Comic/Actor (61)

NOVEMBER 29

Don Cheadle, Actor (59)

NOVEMBER 30

Billy Idol, Singer (68)

DECEMBER 1

Bette Midler, Actress/Singer (78)

DECEMBER 2

Aaron Rodgers, Athlete (40)

More News from Saline