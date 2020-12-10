Karen Carrigan Announces Upcoming Changes at Her Downtown Cafe

Karen Carrigan, owner of Carrigan Cafe in downtown Saline for more than six years, announced changes in operations. Carrigan's husband, Jason, has accepted a job in Georgia and Karen will soon join him. Carrigan will continue owning the cafe and Brian Joyce will become the general manager.

Here is Karen's message.

Hello Saline and neighbors

Jason has accepted an offer for a new job with Bluebird Corporation in Macon, GA.

Karen will be in Saline, MI for a short time then move to Georgia.

The Carrigan Cafe will still be operating.

We are NOT selling the Carrigan Cafe.

BRIAN JOYCE will be the Carrigan Cafe General Manager.

We have a NEW online ordering & gift cards through the *free Heartland Guest App.

Karen will visit Michigan and the Carrigan Cafe very frequently.

Thank you for assisting us with making Our Dreams come true.

Karen & Jason Carrigan

Phone & Email: 734-316-7633 & carrigancafe@gmail.com