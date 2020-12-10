Karen Carrigan Announces Upcoming Changes at Her Downtown Cafe
Karen Carrigan, owner of Carrigan Cafe in downtown Saline for more than six years, announced changes in operations. Carrigan's husband, Jason, has accepted a job in Georgia and Karen will soon join him. Carrigan will continue owning the cafe and Brian Joyce will become the general manager.
Here is Karen's message.
Hello Saline and neighbors
Jason has accepted an offer for a new job with Bluebird Corporation in Macon, GA.
Karen will be in Saline, MI for a short time then move to Georgia.
The Carrigan Cafe will still be operating.
We are NOT selling the Carrigan Cafe.
BRIAN JOYCE will be the Carrigan Cafe General Manager.
We have a NEW online ordering & gift cards through the *free Heartland Guest App.
Karen will visit Michigan and the Carrigan Cafe very frequently.
Thank you for assisting us with making Our Dreams come true.
Karen & Jason Carrigan
Phone & Email: 734-316-7633 & carrigancafe@gmail.com
Replies
In a short 6 years, Carrigan's has become an institution. So excited to hear about her family opportunities, will miss seeing her every morning! Good luck, Karen! I'm glad Carrigan's will remain open!
It has been a Great place to stop for a break and also have a cup of coffee and a goodie. We will keep a light in the window for you.