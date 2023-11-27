Upcoming Features, Special Features and Christmas Hours at Emagine Saline

Emagine Entertainment has announced upcoming features at its theater in Saline.

NAPOLEON (Rated R)

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar®-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

WONKA (Rated PG)

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

WHITE CHRISTMAS (Rated PG)

With comedy, romance, and of course, Bing Crosby singing White Christmas, this musical favorite is full of wonderful Irving Berlin songs (“Snow…snow…snow!”). Crosby and Danny Kaye star as World War II vets and Broadway performers who stage a show at a Vermont inn, with Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen as the singing Haynes Sisters. (“Lord help the mister who comes between me and my sister…”)

WISH (Rated PG)

In “Wish,” Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), produced by Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (“Encanto”). Jennifer Lee (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (“Night Sky,” “Manhunt”) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger.

THE COLOR PURPLE (Rated PG-13)

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM

An action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman” reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime – one that will not only force him to face who is really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be …a king.

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION (Rated PG-13)

Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) is determined to have a “good old-fashioned family Christmas,’’ but Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid) and a house full of wacky relatives don’t make it easy. Chase and Quaid are joined by fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brian Doyle-Murray. Beverly D’Angelo is Clark’s always supportive wife, Ellen. (“We checked every bulb, didn’t we?”)

DEMENTIA FRIENDLY SCREENING

Dementia Friendly Screenings include exclusively selected classic movies and musicals presented in a unique setting with softer sound and ambient lighting. Guests are able to interact during the presentation and encouraged to talk back, clap, tap their feet, sway, sing along and get up and dance.

Emagine works with local organizations to provide guests with a special door-to-door experience guided by a team of dementia friendly “Purple Angels.” These staff and volunteers act as guides for the guests beginning the moment they arrive until the moment they leave.

WHITE CHRISTMAS

Wednesday, December 13

Pre-Show Mingling: 1:15-2:00pm

Film Begins: 2:00pm

SENSORY FRIENDLY FILM SCREENINGS

Select Emagine locations will host a unique, sensory friendly screening twice a month, with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters. Their sensory friendly programing makes going to the movies a more enjoyable experience for families, children, and teens with sensory needs. All sensory friendly films will be shown in 2D. *Note there are no modifications made to the film.

What does Sensory Friendly mean?

First, it means sensory friendly experience (lights up a bit, sound down a bit). Second, if your child needs to get up, move, dance, sing…No problem. Third, guests are welcome to bring a safe snack for any food allergies or food avoidance/restrictions.

Films:

First Showing of the Day. On-Sale dates vary. Check the website or Emagine app for theatres and showtimes.

WISH

Saturday, December 2

WONKA

Saturday, December 16

Emagine Holiday Hours

See website for showtimes

Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Closing Early - Last Show Time will be around 5:30pm.

Monday, December 25, 2023 – Normal Hours

Sunday, December 31, 2023 – Normal Hours

Monday, January 1, 2024 – Normal Hours

