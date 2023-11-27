Saline Area Players Present Ho! Ho! Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles This Week

The Saline Area Players are proud to present Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles, written by Pat Cook and directed by Samantha Kempf, produced with special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc, Englewood, CA. The performances will be held at The Well Church in Saline, 211 Willis Rd. The fun Christmas show tells the story of a special surprise for Santa, along with the antics of the elves and others at the North Pole in the last few days before Christmas. Favorite Christmas songs will be sung by the cast as part of the performance.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m., Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, and 3 p.m., Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

Tickets are available in advance on the website at salineareaplayers.org. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for children and seniors if purchased with a credit card, or $15 and $10 if purchased at the door with check or cash.

Please note: There are steps leading into the church. Additional information or questions: president@salineareaplayers.org.

