11-28-2023 3:51pm
VOLLEYBALL: Laurio, Behen Earn All-State Honors from Coaches Association
Two Saline Hornets were named to the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team.
Junior outside hitter Marie Laurio earned second-team all-state honors. Laurio has committed to playing volleyball at Syracuse.
Senior libero Olivia Behen earned honorable mention. Behen, who transitioned to setter late in the season, will play at Grand Valley State University.
Laurio and Behen were key pieces of a Saline team that won its third straight district championship.
