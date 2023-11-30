11-30-2023 12:34am
Saline Middle School Students Aben, Allmand Make All-State Band
Saline Middle School students Augustus Aben and Christopher Allmand were named to the MSBOA All-State Band.
Aben plays the trombone and Allmand plays the clarinet.
Rebekah Allmand, band director at the middle school, said more than 1,800 middle school students registered for the all-state audition. Just 100 students were selected for all-state band. In auditions held across the state, students performed scales, required etudes and sightreading. Adjudicators selected the top auditions to be part of the 2024 MSBOA All-State Middle School Band or Orchestra.
