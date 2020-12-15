Joan Quist Loved to Travel, Was Committed to Service

Joan M. Quist, 87, of Saline, MI passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born on January 20, 1933 in Hackensack, NJ, the daughter of Herman and Johanna (Yonker) Schopman. She graduated Hasbrouck Heights High School in 1950 and continued her education at Berkley Secretarial School. Her first job was with American Airlines, NYC. Here she began her love of travel.

Joan met her husband, George Quist, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ in the Luther League group designed for young adults of the church to participate in social activities. It was at Holy Trinity where they were both were baptized, confirmed, met & married. They were wed on May 7, 1955. They lived in NJ until 1974 and settled in Saline, MI ever since. Later, they split their time in sunny Florida for 13 years. They moved back to Saline as Joan’s health was struggling due to the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

Joan was a prolific and meticulous seamstress and loved to create a variety of beautiful needle works. She filled her family’s closets and walls with her beautiful pieces. Joan (& George) was an avid bridge player. She was involved with a variety of bridge groups ranging from her regular neighborhood group, couples nights & weekly ladies groups wherever she lived. Joan was also involved in tennis leagues, golf leagues and always enjoyed swimming and biking. During her time in Florida, Joan added Mahjong to her repertoire. Joan’s love and devotion to her family was insurmountable.

She traveled across the country to celebrate births, confirmations, graduations and sometimes, just to be a part of their day-to-day. Joan was devoted to her husband George and the two loved touring countless destinations. Traveling with friends was another highlight having shared many experiences and sites ranging from around the U.S. and across the sea. Her faith was an important part of her life. She was a vibrant member of, what is now, Holy Faith Church in Saline, MI and later at Zion Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor. She enjoyed singing in choirs, participating in Bible study and helping in other behind-the-scenes roles in each church.

Joan had a strong commitment to service and was very active in a variety of organizations throughout her life. She was initially active in what was the Pascack Valley Hospital Auxiliary in NJ and then as a member & Treasurer of the Saline Hospital Auxiliary for over 20 years in Michigan.

Joan is survived by her beloved husband George E. Quist of over 65 years. She is the loving mother to Eric Quist & his wife Bernadette (Merva), Gary Quist & his wife Else (Saria) and Kirsten (Quist) Tzianabos & her husband Arthur. Joan was the proud and loving grandmother to Morgan and Hannah Quist, Griffin and Gregory Quist and Kaila, Alec, Christina & Zachary Tzianabos. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Claudia Newbold as well as her niece, Kate (Schopman) Bronner, her husband, Bob & daughter Ella. Joan is predeceased by her siblings Roy and Howard Schopman. At this time, a Celebration of Life will take place sometime in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan’s name can be made to: www.zionhealthclinic.com. To sign Joan’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.