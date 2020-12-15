Fern Von Sossan, 96, Was Skilled Homemaker with a Tremendous Work Ethic

Fern Von Sossan, 96, of Saline, MI, returned home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1924 in Riga, MI.

She is survived by daughter Sharon Beck; two granddaughters, Rhonda (James) Mann and Melissa (John) Beckman; three great-grandchildren, Christian Reid, Meranda Mann, and Alex (Autumn) Mann; three step-grandchildren, James (JoAnne) Hepburn, Deborah Hepburn and Sherie (Ken) Ritzert; step great grandchild Molly (Bob) Wickman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Fern was preceded in death by her husband Alex Von Sossan; parents John and Blanche Bidle; siblings Ivan (Frances) Bidle, Laurel (Pat) Bidle, Valden (Florence) Bidle and Vera Wendel; step-daughter Betty Puckett and step granddaughter Jennifer Mann.

Fern wanted to recognize two very special families that she lived with while going to “city school”, Francis and Anna Gunder and Elmer and Ann Seeger and children Sally (Jim) and Bob. These two families helped shape and prepare Fern, as a young country girl, for becoming a young woman.

She was taught many homemaking skills, as well as a tremendous work ethic. Fern has always been able to take care of herself and her family. Fern also has many special friends whose lives she has touched with love and kindness. She will be missed very much by those who have known and loved her! Fern has resided in the Riga/Blissfield area, in Saline, Clinton, Davison and then back to Saline. Once again forming many lasting friendships.

A special thank you to her friends from her church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for helping her during her declining years and to all those special friends at the Davison Free Methodist Church in Davison, who watched over her and saw to her needs in Davison. A very special thank you to those dear sweet Angels, who watched over her in Brecon Village and in the Evangelical Home. All of whom have gone far and beyond their duties in caring for Fern. Thank you to the nurses/aides who spent time with Fern during her final days and hours. There is a special spot in heaven for caregivers, thank you so much! Graveside services were held privately at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. To sign Fern’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.