Harriet Amsler Worked as the Saline Middle School Librarian, Volunteered at the Saline Library

Harriet Bloom Amsler, 75, died peacefully in her home library surrounded by her family, her books, and her antiques on November 30, 2020.

Harriet was born on November 21, 1945 in Butler, PA to Dorothy (Bortmas) and Harry Bloom. She earned her degree in French from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After college she married Rolf Richard Amsler of Bellevue, WA and went on to earn graduate degrees in French education from Wayne State University and library science from the University of Michigan. Longtime residents of Saline, Michigan, in 2017, Harriet and Rolf moved to Williamsburg, VA where they had honeymooned 50 years earlier.

A lifelong bibliophile, Harriet served as the Saline Middle School librarian for many years and spent much of her leisure time reading and collecting antiques. After retirement she volunteered with the Friends of the Library for the Saline District Library, and with the French program in the Saline schools.

Harriet is remembered with love by her husband Rolf; sister Mary Lou (Bloom) Sheldon; three daughters Sylvia Amsler, Stephanie (Amsler) Moser, and Claire Amsler; three sons-in-law Lewis Krain, Jessie Moser, and Michael Zak; and six grandchildren Mira, Adeline, Nora, Milo, Bryce, and Brendan. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Marcia (Bloom) Walls.

Harriet died following a brief illness related to a heart condition. The family is grateful for the kind assistance of Sentara Hospice Services of eastern Virginia who helped guide them through the final days.

Due to the current pandemic, the family will schedule a celebration of Harriet’s life sometime in the future when such gatherings are possible again.