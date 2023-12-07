Navy Veteran Stephen Blackman Practiced Pediatricts in Ann Arbor

Stephen Allen Blackman, M.D. died Monday, December 4, 2023 after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was born in Wakeman, Ohio, the son of Dr. Randolph and Leonarda (Mayer) Blackman. Raised in Norwalk, Ohio, he graduated from St. Paul’s High School and The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. He attended medical school at The University of Louisville where he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha national medical honor society. After completing military service, he was discharged as a naval lieutenant commander. He then completed his pediatric residency at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

He started a private practice in Ann Arbor in 1971, and in 1975 was one of the four founders of Child Health Associates. He practiced pediatrics with the UofM West Ann Arbor Health Center from the mid 90’s until his retirement in 2014.

Steve married Rosemary Cox of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts on December 29, 1962 and she survives. Other survivors include their children Deborah (Edsel) Roberts, Melissa Bruley, Andrew (Kari) Blackman, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Hiller; grandchildren Kate (Travis) Tidwell, Michael Blackman, Jennifer Roberts, Bradley Roberts, Timothy (Kayla) Bruley, Adam Bruley, Samantha Bruley, Natalie Blackman, Nicholas Blackman, Shea Blackman, Sam Blackman; and great-grandchildren Alice and Tyler Tidwell. Steve was preceded in death by his son Stephen Jr. Steve’s passions were his family, travel, music, tennis, and learning about everything.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, with a visitation taking place from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Fr. Jim McDougall as Celebrant. A luncheon will also be held at the Church following the service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Steve’s name to Operation Smile or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To leave a memory you have of Steve, to sign his guestbook or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

