SALINE TOWNSHIP CONCLUDES 2020 BUSINESS

The Saline Township Board concluded its 2020 business in a short meeting Wednesday evening. Due to the COVID-19 virus the township treasurer Jennifer Zink, along with others attended the meeting via the internet.

In Board action, several people were sworn in for their service on various committees for the next two years. These appointments included:

TOWNSHIP BOARD OF APPEALS:

James Laramie

Eugene Huezel

PLANNING COMMISSION:

Neil Bohnett

Daryl Zink

Stephen Rothfuss

BOARD OF REVIEW:

David Bohnett

Tom Howard

Ronald Kohler

Taylor Jacobsen

APPOINTED AS DEPUTY TREASURER:

Renee Luckhardt

APPOINTED AS DEPUTY SUPERVISOR:

Neil Bohnett

APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CLERK:

Marsha Marion

During the citizen’s comment portion of the meeting the question of the construction of an internet tower was raised. A neighbor raised objections to the construction of a tower being proposed on a residence on Johnson Road in the township based on the tower not having enough set-back clearance from DTE power lines that run through the proposed property.

Saline Township consulting attorney Fred Lucas checked the township ordinances governing private towers and found the language was not specific enough to meet the current circumstances facing the board. “I’d recommend the Board consider a moratorium on the construction of any towers until the township’s consulting engineering firm Carlisle/Wortman can review the current language and recommend updated language,” Lucas said.

Township Supervisor Jim Marion said that he agreed with the recommendation to refer the issue to Carlisle/Wortman and address the issue after a recommendation is made about revised language for the township ordinance and instructed Lucas to contact Carlisle/Wortman.

Trustee Tom Hammond, who represents the Board at the Township Planning Commission, said the Planning Commission was scheduled to address the issue at its January meeting but he would take the recommendation to get clarification before proceeding.

The next Township Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 01-13-2021 at 7 p.m. The Saline Township Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, 01-05-2021 at 7 p.m.

The township board meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m.