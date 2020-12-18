Coaches Scrambling After MHSAA, State Decide to Resume Sports Over Holiday Break

Saline High School coaches are scrambling after unexpected news Friday that the Michigan High School Athletic Association and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are going to allow high school sports to resume Monday - as schools break for winter holidays.

According to information released by the MHSAA, the MDHHS announced a pilot rapid testing program that will allow football, volleyball and girls swim and dive seasons to wrap up their tournaments.

Practice would resume Monday. The Saline football team would play in the regional championship at Rockford Jan. 2, and the swim and dive team's state meet would be Jan. 15-16. Spectators will not be allowed. Games will be broadcast via FoxSportsDetroit and streamed on the internet. Winter sports are expected to begin in mid-January, except skiing, which can begin Dec. 21.

The news blindsided the coaches of Saline's football and swim and dive programs.

Football coach Joe Palka, assistant principal at Saline High School, said his staff had been operating under the impression the playoffs might resume in spring. Asked to react to the news, leaked in the Detroit Free Press before MHSAA had reached out to local athletic departments, Palka had more questions than answers, and concerns.

"I will do whatever the kids, whatever the team wants to do, whatever is required. Frankly, I don't think this is a sound idea. We've done nothing for five weeks, our locker room is winterized. To hop out in the middle of winter, begin practice and try to put together a team to play in two weeks just doesn't seem safe," Palka said.

In addition, he's not sure which coaches and players will be available for practice as the holidays begin. Palka and his staff are planning to reach out to members of the team to see who's available to begin practicing.

Palka was asked if he was aware of talks to begin.

"No. This must have been happening at the association level," Palka said. "There were no discussions, no survey. I'm shocked. But we deal with these things as they come."

Swim and dive coach Todd Brunty was also surprised by the move. He's not sure the team even wants to resume their season.

"We're going to talk to the girls, see how they feel and see if they want to go back in the water," Brunty said. "If the team wants to go, we'll go. But I get the feeling a lot of our girls are past that point."

Whether or not the girls are ready, there's concern about whether the team has the facilities to begin.

"We have a problem with our pool, pump-wise. It's not open. There are parts missing. That may be our biggest challenge," Brunty said.

Brunty said he could design a one-month training program to have the girls ready to go by mid-January. But, he wondered if the team can count on the tournament taking place.

"It looks real. It's on paper. I would hate to get hopes up and then see it not happen," Brunty said.

The antigen testing will be paid for by the MDHHS.