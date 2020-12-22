Arthur O'Donohue, 102, Retired from General Motors, Enjoyed His Grandchildren

Arthur L. O’Donohue of Chelsea, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 102 years of age.

Arthur was born November 1, 1918 to Francis and Rhea (Ward) O’Donohue in Detroit, MI.

Arthur is survived by his loving wife Patricia A. O’Donohue; children, Dennis (Linda) O’Donohue, Susan O’Donohue, Frank O’Donohue, Lois (Kevin) McFarland, and Brian (Lee Ann) O’Donohue; 20 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by sister Joanne Schatz and brother Richard O’Donohue. Preceded in death by his brothers, Wesley O’Donohue and Clayton O’Donohue; sisters Esther Downing, Frances Parker and Minnie Fleshner; stepsons Albert, Michael and Ronald Parsons and granddaughter Shauna Parsons.

He enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren. Arthur loved to golf, he enjoyed new technology, he was a chip carver, he loved to travel, he enjoyed square dancing and playing many different card games. He also liked solving brainteasers, riddles, puzzles and anything else that was challenging to solve. He worked in tool & die for many years and retired from General Motors.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Services will be held privately for the family due to capacity restrictions. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith in Action in Chelsea, MI.