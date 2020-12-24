Police Seek Help Finding Suspect After 'Road Rage' Shooting in Lodi Township

Someone shot at another vehicle in what police are calling a case of road rage, at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, in Lodi Township.

The incident took place near Alber and Textile Road. Multiple shots were fired and the victim's vehicle was hit multiple times, according to an alert from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Occupants in the vehicle were not injured.

The alleged shooter was in a burgundy 2006-07 Chevrolet Impala with a damaged driver's side mirror and black front replacement bumper. The suspect vehicle is shown above.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Harvey at harveyj@washtenaw.org or submit a tip anonymously to 734-973-7711.