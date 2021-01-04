Pittsfield Township Planners Consider Wetland Permit for 88-Unit Condo Project on Platt Road

Pittsfield Township has set a public hearing on a request for a wetland permit for Arbor Oaks, an 88-unit site condominium planned for Platt Road.

The public hearing is at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 14.

Arbor Oaks is planned for a Horseshoe-shaped lane and would be constructed in two phases on the east side of Platt Road, immediate south of Rolling Meadows (south of Michigan Avenue).

Pittsfield Township approved an Arbor Oaks siteplan for this parcel in 2007, but the project has been delayed over and over again. Preliminary layout for the site was set through a consent judgment.

The development will impact 1.04 acres of regulated wetlands. To compensate, the developer plans to incorporate two areas of wetland mitigation totaling 1.615 acres.

The planning commission meeting is being held virtually using Zoom. (https://zoom.us/j/95161567925?pwd=MFNKTlQ0WXozYVZQZjdPWFBkWjFtQT09.)

