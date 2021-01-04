COVID-19: 5 Deaths in Washtenaw County Since Dec. 30 Update, Cases Rise at EHM Senior Solutions in Saline

5 more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated today on the Washtenaw County Health Department's website.

The first data update since Dec. 30 showed 188 county residents have died with COVID-19. One of those deaths was added since 9:30 a.m., Sunday.

The county also showed 42 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total to 958 since the pandemic began. Seven of those hospitalizations were recorded since Sunday morning. There were 117 more people testing positive since Sunday, and 433 since Dec. 30. In all, the county has counted 12,961 confirmed cases.

The county also reported 95 new positive tests of residents in Saline's 48176 zip code. There have been 735 people testing positive in the zip code.

According to state data on the three area care homes, another resident has died at Storypoint, bringing the total to eight. Storypoint showed no new cases among residents or staff. At EHM Senior Solutions, there were no new deaths, but 18 residents and nine staff members are believed to have COVID-19. Linden Square, which has had no COVID-19 deaths according to state data, had no deaths or cases.

State data shows the positive test rate in Washtenaw County falling from 9.09 percent on Dec. 30 to 7.43 percent Monday. Similarly, the state rate has fallen from 9.33 percent to 7.83 percent.

Michigan reported 80 new deaths since Saturday's update, bringing the total to 12,678. The state reported 4,992 new cases since Saturday.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds fell from 629 on Dec. 30 to 550 today. The number of patients receiving treatment with ventilators fell from 368 to 313. There were 15 pediatric patients with COVID-19, and 38 more suspected of having COVID-19. 36 of those suspected cases were from the west Michigan region.