Travelers on the Way: Defiance Man Walks Through Town on Journey to Wife's Hospital Room

A man from Defiance, Ohio, is causing a stir in communities along the way as he walks to the University of Michigan Hospital to be with his wife.

Vu and Mylinh Pham own VIP Nails in Defiance. On Christmas Day, he found his wife unresponsive on the floor of their bathroom. She suffered a double aneurysm, Pham said. She was taken to Defiance Hospital and then she was flown to Ann Arbor where she had surgery. Mylinh is reportedly in a coma.

Vu had been at the hospital with Mylinh but returned home due to COVID-19 restrictions, he said.

"It just ripped my heart apart to see here there," Vu said. "That's my baby."

Vu and Marilyn have been together for 24 years. New Year's Day was the 16th anniversary of their marriage.

"On New Year's Day, I decided, hmmm, let's walk!" Vu said. "God and Jesus have carried me to do this. I'm walking by faith. I'm walking to honor God and Jesus. They are everything to me. I need God and Jesus more than ever - especially for my baby."

Vu used Google to map out the trip. The first day of the walk was very icy. He made it to Wauseon. The next day he walked from Wauseon to Adrian. On Monday, he left from Adrian, walked through Tecumseh, walked up Macon Road to Saline.

"Honestly, I've felt safe the entire way," Vu said.

The Saline Post caught up with Vu and his travelers in front of the Saline District Library around 9:40 p.m. He said hoped to make it to the University of Michigan Hospital by 2 a.m - and he did (see video below).

Along the way, Vu has received much support. People walked and drove along side him on his trek. People can help with medical expenses by donating to a GoFundMe Page that was set up. (Click here to donate).

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/victor.pham.148/videos/4007052855985034 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/victor.pham.148/videos/4006402616050058 -->