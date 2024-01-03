1-03-2024 12:21pm
Saline Trash Pickup Delayed Due to Holiday
Trash pickup in Saline will be delayed due to the holiday this week.
There will not be pickup Thursday.
On Friday, Waste Management will pick up trash and collect Christmas Trees west of Ann Arbor Street. On Saturday, the residents east of Ann Arbor St will be served.
