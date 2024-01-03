Saline MI
1-03-2024 12:21pm

Saline Trash Pickup Delayed Due to Holiday

Trash pickup in Saline will be delayed due to the holiday this week.

There will not be pickup Thursday.

On Friday, Waste Management will pick up trash and collect Christmas Trees west of Ann Arbor Street. On Saturday, the residents east of Ann Arbor St will be served.

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive