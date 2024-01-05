LETTER: Mayor Marl Invites Citizens to Join City Committees

The following is a letter from City of Saline Mayor Brian Marl

I've stated this before and it remains true: Strong leadership is grounded in speaking the truth. As you all are undoubtedly aware, we live in ever-changing and evolving times. Some of this change is positive and some is most definitely not.

Mistrust in government, specifically the federal government, is on the rise. So too is hyperbolic, partisan news, along with clear social and political division - played out on a near daily basis on various social media platforms. The debate and banter on social media can be very engaging, even cathartic at times, but it does not and will not make the Saline community a stronger, more vibrant, or worry-free place to be.

Hence, this letter - I want to recruit you.

A commonality all successful communities have is a robust and engaged citizenry - folks who volunteer and involve themselves in local affairs, becoming a part of problem-solving initiatives rather than simply problem-identifying.

Some of Saline's greatest successes are the result of citizens taking the initiative - the construction & financing of our Rec Center as well as the installation of the Millpond ROMP play structure in the mid 1990s just to name a few.

The City of Saline needs more thoughtful, committed individuals to step up and serve on our various boards/commissions. To be very clear, we don't want citizens to participate for the sake of attending unfocused or uneventful meetings - rather, we want to accomplish bold and tangible things in 2024.

By way of example, our Arts & Culture Committee will likely host another Jazz in the Park event this coming summer. The Parks Commission will consider enhancements to our various municipal parks, specifically, Millpond Park. And our Environmental Commission is currently evaluating the installation of additional electric vehicle charging stations - hopefully, they will also consider a strategic environmental plan to assist our City with reducing its carbon footprint.

If Saline is to remain an attractive and exciting city, if these initiatives are going to be successful, we will need the ideas and energy of all our community's residents. You can view our board and commissions on the City of Saline website, cityofsaline.org.

Please feel free to reach out to my office, or any of my Council colleagues with questions - any of us would be delighted to assist.

Finally, it must be said, it is not just the City of Saline seeking volunteers; our service clubs, HOAs and church communities need good people as does Saline Main Street and the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.

Saline's wellbeing, like all thriving and vibrant communities, is linked to the volunteerism and commitment of area residents. I hope you'll consider doing your part – As Salinians we have a rich history of stepping up in times of need - that time has come again.

Thank you in advance for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Brian D. Marl

Mayor

City of Saline

bmarl@cityofsaline.org

(734) 272-3654

