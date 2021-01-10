Saline City Council Discusses Wastewater Treatment Plant Project, Rec Center Funding and Environmental Studies

Saline City Council meets for the second time in as many weeks Monday with a work session and regular meeting. (Agenda attached below)

During the work session, beginning at 6 p.m., council will discuss the wastewater treatment plant siting study and engineering services. Council is making plans to revamp and expand the capacity of its more than 60-year-old sewage plant on South Monroe Street. Council seems in agreement that it's better to build in place, using a phased approach to gradually increase capacity to meet growth. The city council must decide if it will apply for low-interest government loans, with potential for grant money, or borrow on the open market. The latter is more considered more expensive, but potentially quicker.

Council's regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. Here's what's on the agenda: