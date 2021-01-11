Washtenaw County Health Department Calls for Patience as Next Vaccination Phase Begins

(News release from the Washtenaw County Health Department)

Washtenaw County Health Department is asking for continued patience. COVID-19 vaccine supplies and providers remain limited. If you are now eligible for vaccination, it does not mean vaccination is immediately available to you.

At least 80,000 more individuals are now eligible for vaccination locally and starting today. This includes people 65 years of age and older and frontline, essential workers with frequent or ongoing exposure as a part of their work, including first responders, police officers, jail and prison staff, pre-K-12 teachers, and workers in childcare centers and protective services. This does not include all essential workers or other infrastructure workers.

“It’s a tremendous relief to add vaccination to the resources we have to prevent COVID-19 from causing additional harm, but this process will take time,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department. “We need everyone’s patience, and we need to keep doing everything possible we can to prevent the spread of illness – including wearing face masks, social distancing and isolating or quarantining when needed.”

COVID-19 Vaccine DistributionCurrently COVID-19 vaccine is only available through the Health Department and our local health systems. Supplies are limited and are allocated through the state week by week. Most initial distributions will take place at large, central locations to vaccinate many people quickly.

Vaccination with Washtenaw County Health Department

We will be offering mass vaccination from central locations and through a mobile team as capacity allows. The Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center is currently being used. The Health Department is working to confirm a second site on the western side of the county as well as additional, accessible locations that can be activated as soon as vaccine supplies and staffing resources are available.

Scheduling for available appointments begins today (Jan 11). The first step is completing an appointment request survey online or by phone. There is a survey for individual requests and one for organizational requests. Available appointments will fill extremely fast. We are working as quickly as possible to provide all available vaccine doses to eligible individuals, and we will continue to open more appointments as vaccine supplies and logistics are confirmed.

Important points:

· Vaccination is not available at the Health Department and is provided by appointment only at vaccination sites. Do NOT show up at any vaccination site without an appointment.

· The most up-to-date information is at www.washtenaw.org/covid19vaccine. Online and recorded information is updated at least daily. Individuals can also sign up for email updates.

· If you are eligible because of your work, information may also come through your employer. Washtenaw County Health Department is actively communicating and coordinating efforts with the employers of eligible workers.

· Please reserve phone and email capacity for those who cannot easily access online information (734-544-6700 and l-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org).

Vaccination at Other Local Providers

Initially only local health systems and larger providers will have COVID-19 vaccine. If you are a patient with Michigan Medicine, IHA or Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, please look to their websites for additional details and announcements.

· Michigan Medicine

· Saint Joseph Mercy Health System

· IHA

Washtenaw County Health Department is extremely grateful for the support and collaboration of our local health systems as well as the many partners and volunteers who are stepping up to work with us on the goal of vaccinating everyone willing and eligible as quickly as possible.

Current Distribution

The Health Department is still actively vaccinating health care providers in phase 1A who have not been vaccinated through a local health system or provider. If you have not yet contacted us, please complete the appointment request survey as an individual or for your organization.

Type of Vaccine and Second Doses

At this time, the Health Department only has Pfizer vaccine. If you are vaccinated through the Health Department, your second dose will be scheduled three weeks after the first dose.

We appreciate everyone’s patience. Please be assured we are vaccinating as quickly as we can and are sharing information as we have it.

Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information

o Michigan vaccine phases & health department locations

o Michigan revised 1B vaccination guidelines

o Michigan vaccine FAQs