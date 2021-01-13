Kathleen Dailey, 82, Was Fiercely Proud of Her Family

The family of Kathleen (Kathy) A. Dailey will be holding a private burial in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline, Michigan, a town that she called home since 1975. A public Celebration of Life will be planned late this Spring or early this Summer as the pandemic wanes and all participants can join in safely.

An online Memorial Page is located at: kathleen-anna-dailey.forevermissed.com

Kathy was a vibrant force of nature with endless energy until her passing. Kathy was a long-standing member of the Saline community and the congregation at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Fiercely proud of her family, Kathy made a point of always being present in our lives. She attended and provided transportation to countless meetings and events for her children and grandchildren for Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, theatre, band, and sports.

Kathy loved the holidays, especially Christmas. It was a chance for her to surround herself with her family and share a joyful day with her expansive family. She always welcomed guests to our gatherings and was sure to include them as much as possible. For Kathy, there were no strangers, only friends she had not met yet.

Kathy was also passionate about staying in contact with everyone in her life. From her childhood friends to distant family members, she called, mailed, emailed, texted everyone on birthdays, for life events, and just to extend greetings. It is a rare talent to have, that ability to stay in touch and we all will miss her notes and cards. She also loved to bake and used that as a form of therapy both for herself and for those to whom she gifted the food she baked. Her brownies could make you feel better even on the darkest of days.

Always on the go, Kathy was involved in the Saline Relay for Life for years, with the Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce, as well as many other local Scouting and business organizations during her 45 years in the Saline area. She was well-known throughout the community and held in high regard.

Kathy had a passion for photography and her ever-present camera was a mainstay of family events and gatherings. As a Master Gardener, she was passionate about sharing her knowledge and joy of plants with all wanting a beautiful garden.

Kathy had a lasting effect on all who knew her. She was able to see the joy and beauty in life and lead others to do the same. She also welcomed new people into her life whenever the opportunity arose. The world will miss her energy and joy.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Kathleen Grabda and her daughter Marion Kathleen. She is survived by her brother, David W. Grabda; her sister, Susan M. Freytes; her remaining four children through her marriage to James H. Dailey (deceased), Carol M. Dailey-Curry (Elvin), Michael J. Dailey (Heidi), Thomas A. Dailey, and Mary E. Dailey; her grandchildren Tiffany L. Martin (Russell), Robert C. Lossing (Renee), Ryan M. Lossing, Andrew M. Dailey (Annmarie), Randall M. Lossing, Julianne M. Dailey (Joseph Budgak), Patrick M. Dailey, Connor D. Dailey, Devin M. Dailey; her great-grandchildren Steven J. Lossing, Braden R. Martin, Bryce R. Martin, Aubrey M. Lossing, Bradley N. Lossing, and Luke A. Dailey.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that everyone consider donations to the March of Dimes or to a local or national food bank. In Washtenaw County, Food Gatherers does a great job feeding those who are food insecure. She would love to know that there are people being fed in her memory.