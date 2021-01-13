Saline MI
1-13-2021 9:33am

Before & After School Care Registration

Register online @ https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/Offering school year and summer programming for children ages 5-12. School year programming includes before and after school*, 1/2 day*, early release day*, and mid-fall break options.

  • Before Care: $9 per session, opens at 6:45 am
  • After Care: $11 per session, ends at 6:00 pm
  • 1/2 Day and Early Release Day Care: $27 and $20 per session respectively, end at 6:00 PM
  • Summer Camp: $50 per session (sibling discount available), hours are 6:45 am-6:00 pm
  • A $50 enrollment fee is charged each school year and summer season
  • Fee assistance available

*Located at each Elementary and Heritage school.

