Before & After School Care Registration

Register online @ https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/Offering school year and summer programming for children ages 5-12. School year programming includes before and after school*, 1/2 day*, early release day*, and mid-fall break options.

Before Care: $9 per session, opens at 6:45 am

After Care: $11 per session, ends at 6:00 pm

1/2 Day and Early Release Day Care: $27 and $20 per session respectively, end at 6:00 PM

Summer Camp: $50 per session (sibling discount available), hours are 6:45 am-6:00 pm

A $50 enrollment fee is charged each school year and summer season

Fee assistance available

*Located at each Elementary and Heritage school.