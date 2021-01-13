20-Year-Old Ypsilanti Township Woman Killed in Crash on Michigan Avenue

A 20-year-old Ypsilanti woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m.

Pittsfield police say a 19-year-old man from Indianapolis was driving a car on eastbound on Michigan Avenue, near Sauk Trail, when he lost control, crossed over the westbound lanes and struck several trees. The driver was found with serious injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. Joni Schanck, the passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene of the crash.

Police are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours.