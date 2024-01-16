Deep Freeze, Icy Roads Close Saline Schools on Tuesday

The deep freeze and icy roads are closing Saline Area Schools Tuesday.

The district announced the closure Monday evening.

"Due to the icy condition of back roads in our District, combined with very cold temperatures, Saline Area Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 16, 2024. We will share a decision about Tuesday's after-school and evening activities by 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Stay safe everyone," district spokesperson Jackelyn Martin wrote in an email.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 7 degrees.

