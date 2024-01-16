1-16-2024 1:12am
Deep Freeze, Icy Roads Close Saline Schools on Tuesday
The deep freeze and icy roads are closing Saline Area Schools Tuesday.
The district announced the closure Monday evening.
"Due to the icy condition of back roads in our District, combined with very cold temperatures, Saline Area Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 16, 2024. We will share a decision about Tuesday's after-school and evening activities by 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Stay safe everyone," district spokesperson Jackelyn Martin wrote in an email.
Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 7 degrees.
More News from Saline
- Saline Area Schools Planning to Return to Class Wednesday Saline Area Schools are expected to resume classes Wednesday after a day off due to the cold and icy backroads.
- Saline Township Board Discusses Budget Amid Rising Costs Roads and fire protection were the top two expenses in Saline Township's FY 24/25 budget