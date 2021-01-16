All State: 3 Hornet Divers Made the Podium at the State Meet

Three Hornets made the podium as the MHSAA Division 1 girls' swim and dive meet began Friday at Hudsonville High School.

The Hornets were led by sophomore Alice English, who finished fourth in the state with a score of 345.75. Senior Gabriella Richards capped her Saline swim and dive career by taking seventh in the state with a score of 319.75. And Ava Turner, a sophomore, finished 16th with a score of 290.9.

Saline was the only school at the meet to place three girls on the all-state podium.

The meet continues Saturday with the swimming events. Swimmers include Bella Arbaugh, Kylie Evenson, Samantha Graden, Sam Bullard, Allison Ploutz-Snyder, Megan Socha and Kiersten Russell set to swim in individual events.