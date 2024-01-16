Saline Township Board Discusses Budget Amid Rising Costs

The Saline Township Board held their first meeting of 2024 on Wednesday evening at the Saline Township Hall. The board took care of routine business and received the proposed budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

FY 24/25 BUDGET

Township Clerk Kelly Marion distributed to the board members the proposed budget for FY 24/25. The township’s fiscal year begins on April 1 and the board will review and approve the budget at an upcoming meeting. The budget did not include any ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) funds this fiscal year, reducing the projected income by an estimated $100,000 from previous years.

And once again, one of the largest allocations for the township, $214,000 has been designated for road improvements and maintenance. Fire protection services has been allocated $211,540 but the Saline Fire Board has requested an increase in their funding for the fiscal year.

SALINE FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

Township Zoning Administrator Robert Marion reported that the Saline Fire Board has indicated that it wants to hire a Fire Marshall, citing the increased growth in building structures within the service area as the compelling reason for the new position. The exact amount for the requested increase in funding is to be determined at a future Fire Board meeting. Marion indicated that an increase in the township’s fire millage could increase from 1 mill to 1.2 mills if the increase is approved.

The township board has instructed Township Consulting Attorney Fred Lucas to contact the City of Saline to get clarification of the request for additional funding. Lucas indicated he would do that before the next meeting.

ANDELINA FARMS DEVELOPMENT

Township Consulting Engineer Dan Cabage reported that building of Phase Two continues and that work on Phase 3 will begin again when the weather warms up. “Houses are selling just as fast as they are being built,” said Robert Marion.

Cabage said that road work by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resume in the spring.

RIVER RAISIN WATERSHED COUNCIL

There will be a presentation for township residents at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 at the township hall on Braun Road. The Watershed Council will provide residents with information about the council’s functions and purpose and offer residents alternatives for what they can do with their property. The township board will use that meeting to gather information about the group and determine whether they would become a dues paying member of the Council.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:40 p.m. The next township board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 7 p.m., Feb. 14. The Township Planning Committee will meet on Tuesday, at 7 p.m., Feb. 6. Both meetings will be held at the township hall.

More News from Saline