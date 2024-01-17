Rep. Dingell has Filed to Run for Re-Election

ANN ARBOR - Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Democrat, announced Tuesday that she has filed reelection in Michigan's Sixth Congressional District, according to her campaign.

"I love this district, I love my job, and I love this community. It's an honor to serve the hardworking men and women of this district in Congress, and I am running for reelection to continue that work," Dingell said. "Listening to and learning from the members of this community is what drives me and I am committed to continue delivering for the people of this district and being their voice in Washington. I don't take anything in this campaign for granted - I thank everyone who has and continues to support us - and I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and working hard every day until November."

Dingell is running for a sixth term in the House of Representatives. Michigan's Sixth Congressional District includes all of Washtenaw County, significant parts of Wayne County, and communities in Monroe and Oakland Counties.

So far, the only other candidate to file in the district is Clyde Shabazz of the Green Party. He previously ran as a Green Party candidate in the 2020 US House Michigan District 14 election, receiving 1998 votes. Brenda Lawrence, Democrat, won with 271,370 votes.

In 2022, Dingell won the general election for the Michigan 6th with 241,759 votes to 125,167 for Republican Whittney Wlliams.

