Still Waters Counseling, A Growing Practice, Moves into New Home on Saline's East Side

Still Waters Counseling, a family-friendly practice with locations in Saline, Ann Arbor and Adrian, has moved into a spacious new home on the city's east side.

The growing practice is owned by Dr. Smita Nagpal and Dr. Brian Pearson, who moved from their office on Keveling Drive, to their spacious new home in Bill Long's building at 196 S. Industrial Drive, Suite 196 - across the hall from Renew Salon and Spa.

Nagpal and Pearson are a husband and wife ownership team. They had their practice on Keveling Drive for 15 years, expanding from one to three suites. Nagpal said the practice is growing and Still Waters Counseling needed more space than their landlord on Keveling Drive could provide.

"We needed a bigger space as we were expanding. The potential time framefor expanding into the suite next door to us at Keveling wasn’t going towork," Nagpal said.

One day, Jeffrey McLaughlin, owner of Renew Saline and Spa, reached out to Nagla and told her that a space was opening across from him. Spry Ideas, a marketing firm, had vacated the studio. McLaughlin arranged a meeting with landlord Bill Long, and Nagpal and Pearson toured big, airy and bright second-floor space.

"Bill was so great to work with and we loved that we’d be able to design 90 percent of the space per our specific requirements. All thishappened within a week of deciding to us realizing we needed to move,which is why I call it destiny," Nagpal said.

Nagpal likes the location. It's easy to access, close to Saline High School and has lots of accessible parking. It's also bright and sunny.

"The building itself is clean and well kept, and the suite has a lot of windows and natural light. We love that," Nagpal said.

Still Waters Counseling started with Nagpal as the only therapist. Today, there are 20 therapists in three locations. Nagpal said it's a slow but steady growth - built on the foundation of helping people.

"The most valuable measure of growth for us is that the quality of our work is recognized in our community and the vast majority of our referrals are word of mouth," Nagpal said. "Since we emphasize quality over quantity,we’ve attempted to grow slowly in order to maintain the quality of ourservices."

The growth allows Still Waters Counseling to add new ways to serve mental health needs in the community. Last year, for example, Still Waters Counseling added autism testing to their existing comprehensive psychological testing services.

For more information about Still Waters Counseling, visit their website or call 734-944-3446.