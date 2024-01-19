City of Saline Puts 2 Charter Amendment Proposals on the Feb. 27 Ballot

News release from the City of Saline.

On December 4, 2023, the Saline City Council approved final ballot language to add two charter amendments to the February 27 special election. The proposed charter amendments were the result of months of study and recommendation by the Charter Review Task Force, a group comprised of citizens, city staff and a council representative.

Saline Proposal #1 asks voters to consider whether the City Charter should be amended to allow for Council meeting notices and proceedings to be posted on the City website and in other manners consistent with state law. These changes do not alter the City’s statutory posting requirements. For example, the City would still be subject to state law for posting required notices such as those related to certain public hearings or direct mailings associated with proposed zoning changes. The proposed change would eliminate the need for the City to post meeting synopsis from its City Council meeting in a print periodical. Currently, the City creates and makes publicly available a complete video record of all City Council meetings and meeting minutes online through its website.

Saline Proposal #2 seeks to amend the Charter language for hosting the first City Council meeting of the calendar year. Presently, the Charter dictates it be the first Monday in January. Under this proposal, the first meeting would be the first Monday that falls after the federal holiday of New Year’s Day. The proposal also seeks to amend other language in that same section to bring the Charter into compliance with state law, such as increasing the time required before calling a special meeting from 12 hours to 18 hours and removing language regarding involuntary vacancies of council seats.

Complete ballot language is available on the City of Saline website along with a copy of the Charter Review Task Force Report. For information about voting in the February 27 presidential primary election, contact the City Clerk’s office at (734) 429-4907 x2209.

More News from Saline