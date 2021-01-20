Saline's Reggie Duerst is a Finalist for the MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award

Saline High School senior Regina "Reggie" Duerst is a finalist for the MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award. Duerst, who plays for the Saline varsity basketball team., is one of 120 finalists for the award, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.

The program, in its 32nd year, has recognized student-athletes since the 1989-90 school year and again this winter will honor 32 individuals from MHSAA member schools who participate in at least one sport in which the Association sponsors a postseason tournament. Farm Bureau Insurance underwrites the Scholar-Athlete Awards and will present a $1,000 scholarship to each recipient. Since the beginning of the program, 8,323 scholarships have been awarded.

Duerst was one of 24 students honored by the district in 2019 for their excellence in world language studies.

Duerst is also a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist.