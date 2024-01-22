Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan 23 - Saturday, Jan 27

All that snow should start melting midweek. Watch for the fog in the mornings.

...

Weather outlook for Monday, Jan 22 - Friday, Jan 26

Monday

Light snow, with a high of 27 and low of 9 degrees. Overcast in the morning, light snow during the afternoon, overcast for the evening, clear overnight.

High: 27°Low: 9° Wind: 12 MPH SW Chance of snow: 30

Tuesday

Heavy freezing drizzle, with a high of 34 and low of 29 degrees. Heavy freezing drizzle during the morning, light rain during the afternoon, fog in the evening, light freezing rain overnight.

High: 34° Low: 29° with a 58% chance of snow.

Wednesday

Moderate rain, with a high of 35 and low of 33 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Fog in the morning, light rain during the afternoon, fog during the evening,

High: 35° Low: 33° with a 22% chance of snow.

Thursday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 37 and low of 34 degrees. Fog for the morning,

High: 37° Low: 34° with a 88% chance of rain.

Friday

Fog, with a high of 35 and low of 33 degrees. Fog during the morning,

High: 35° Low: 33° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

More News from Saline