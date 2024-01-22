Cheryl Steeb Pailthorp, Mother of 2, Worked as a Dental Assistant

Cheryl Steeb Pailthorp, age 78, of Westland, Michigan, formerly of Saline, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 16, 2024.

Cheryl was born on January 31, 1945 to the late Rolland A. Steeb and Gwendolyn (Sprentall) Steeb. Cheryl is survived by her two children Kevin (ReAnna) Cornell of Canton, Amy (Phil) Gerweck of Tecumseh, and one grandson Kyle Cornell. She is also survived by a brother Michael (Margaret) Steeb. She was preceded in death by her parents Rolland and Gwendolyn Steeb, and a brother Larry Steeb.

Cheryl was a stay at home mom until her divorce when she earned her degree as a dental assistant from Washtenaw Community College. She worked for Dr. Josef Kolling for many years. She enjoyed bird watching, and would read almost anything she could get her hands on. She was very involved with her Bible study group and enjoyed knitting hats for the new born infants at Mott Hospital.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI. Visitation will continue on Friday, January 26 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M.

Pastor Ian Perry will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Saline District Library or to the First Assembly of God Church in Saline. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place privately at a later date and will be held in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Ann Arbor, MI. To leave a memory you have of Cheryl, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

