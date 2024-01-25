What to do in Saline this weekend: Steak Fry, Farm Toy Show, Farmers Market and More

Here's what's on our community calendar this weekend! Add your events to the calendar for free!

...

6 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan 26 - Sunday, Jan 28

FEATURED EVENTS

Steak Fry Friday - Fri Jan 26 5:00 pm

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

5-7pm. Choice of entree: Steak ($25), Salmon ($20), Chicken ($15), cooked on our huge outdoor grill and served with baked beans, green beans, potatoes au gratin, mac & cheese, tossed salad, roll, dessert. Children's entree: hotdog or hamburger - $10 for kids 5-12; under 5 free. Open to the public! [more details]

Farm Toy Show - Sat Jan 27 9:00 am

Liberty School

Pancake breakfast begins at 8am. Farm Toy Show begins at 9am. Show admission $5.00 adults, $3.00 kids aged 6-12 years and 5 years old and under are free. Free pedal tractor pull is at 11am. Adults and kids can participate for free in the pedal tractor pull. Benefits Saline High School FFA Chapter [more details]

Other Events

Norman and English Castles - Fri Jan 26 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Models and pictures will show the development of castles in England from William the Conqueror's Tower of London to King Charles' Windsor Castle. You will learn about gargoyles, arrow slits, crenellations, draw bridges, battering rams and trebuchets. Free to members. Register online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2170 [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Jan 27 9:00 am

Liberty School

All through the bitter cold, we bring the freshest foods available to Saline, plus high quality handmade gifts! Visit every Saturday to find fresh produce, meat, poultry, cheese, eggs, fish, bread, baked goods, coffee, spices and more. Join us for kids' activities, live music and cooking demos!This week's free activity: Cooking Demo with Chef Laura Thacker 11am

The school will also be holding the toy tractor sale!

Hours 9am-1pm, Free Parking, service animals only [more details]

Puzzle Swap Pick-Up - Sat Jan 27 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Did you bring in puzzles this week and have a ticket to exchange for new-to-you ones? Stop in between 11 am - 4 pm with your ticket(s) and browse the available options!

No registration is necessary, but you must have a ticket to get a new puzzle.

[more details]

TCA Comedy Show - Sat Jan 27 7:00 pm

Tecumseh Center for the Arts

Renowned comedian and master impressionist Greg Morton headlines the TCA Comedy Show at Tecumseh Center for the Arts.

WHEN: Saturday, January 27th at 7:30pm

WHERE: Tecumseh Center for the Arts

400 N Maumee Street

Tecumseh, MI 49286

TICKETS: $33 for adults. $28 for students, seniors, military.

PURCHASE TICKETS: www.TheTCA.org

The TCA is thrilled to welcome the uproariously funny Greg Morton to the stage. His bombastic wit, captivating impressions, and dynamic… [more details]

