What to do in Saline this weekend: Steak Fry, Farm Toy Show, Farmers Market and More
Here's what's on our community calendar this weekend! Add your events to the calendar for free!
...
6 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan 26 - Sunday, Jan 28
FEATURED EVENTS
Steak Fry Friday - Fri Jan 26 5:00 pm
Tri-County Sportsmen's League
5-7pm. Choice of entree: Steak ($25), Salmon ($20), Chicken ($15), cooked on our huge outdoor grill and served with baked beans, green beans, potatoes au gratin, mac & cheese, tossed salad, roll, dessert. Children's entree: hotdog or hamburger - $10 for kids 5-12; under 5 free. Open to the public! [more details]
Farm Toy Show - Sat Jan 27 9:00 am
Liberty School
Pancake breakfast begins at 8am. Farm Toy Show begins at 9am. Show admission $5.00 adults, $3.00 kids aged 6-12 years and 5 years old and under are free. Free pedal tractor pull is at 11am. Adults and kids can participate for free in the pedal tractor pull. Benefits Saline High School FFA Chapter [more details]
Other Events
Norman and English Castles - Fri Jan 26 10:00 am
Saline Area Senior Center
Models and pictures will show the development of castles in England from William the Conqueror's Tower of London to King Charles' Windsor Castle. You will learn about gargoyles, arrow slits, crenellations, draw bridges, battering rams and trebuchets. Free to members. Register online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2170 [more details]
Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Jan 27 9:00 am
Liberty School
All through the bitter cold, we bring the freshest foods available to Saline, plus high quality handmade gifts! Visit every Saturday to find fresh produce, meat, poultry, cheese, eggs, fish, bread, baked goods, coffee, spices and more. Join us for kids' activities, live music and cooking demos!This week's free activity: Cooking Demo with Chef Laura Thacker 11am
The school will also be holding the toy tractor sale!
Hours 9am-1pm, Free Parking, service animals only [more details]
Puzzle Swap Pick-Up - Sat Jan 27 11:00 am
Saline District Library
Did you bring in puzzles this week and have a ticket to exchange for new-to-you ones? Stop in between 11 am - 4 pm with your ticket(s) and browse the available options!
No registration is necessary, but you must have a ticket to get a new puzzle.
TCA Comedy Show - Sat Jan 27 7:00 pm
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
Renowned comedian and master impressionist Greg Morton headlines the TCA Comedy Show at Tecumseh Center for the Arts.
WHEN: Saturday, January 27th at 7:30pm
WHERE: Tecumseh Center for the Arts
400 N Maumee Street
Tecumseh, MI 49286
TICKETS: $33 for adults. $28 for students, seniors, military.
PURCHASE TICKETS: www.TheTCA.org
The TCA is thrilled to welcome the uproariously funny Greg Morton to the stage. His bombastic wit, captivating impressions, and dynamic… [more details]
