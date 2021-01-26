David Hanna, Veteran US Air Force Officer, Was an Executive at New York Life Insurance Company

David R. Hanna December 29, 1932 – January 25, 2021

Dave was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and uncle. He and his wife, Jane, shared almost 63 loving years together. Dave was born to Eldred and Lorene Hanna, in Trinidad, Colorado. Known as “Renny” as a child, he grew up in Cozad, Nebraska, a small town in central Nebraska. He attended Wentworth Military Academy and the University of Nebraska, graduating with a degree in Business Administration.

After college Dave joined the Air Force as an officer and was stationed at Lowry Air Force base in Denver. It was there that he met Jane, on a group picnic/horseback ride in the Rocky Mountains, and they were married in 1957. Dave joined New York Life Insurance Company in Denver and, as an executive with the company, moved to Milwaukee, Seattle, Boston, Detroit, and Cleveland, retiring after a 32-year career. He and Jane moved to Brecon Village in Saline, MI in 2019 to be near their daughter and family.

He loved to travel, taking memorable trips with family and friends to places such as California, Alaska, Yellowstone NP, England, Germany, Italy, and Australia. He had a life-long love of Nebraska Cornhusker football, and loved watching all college football and PGA golf. He also enjoyed reading detective/spy thrillers and histories and playing bridge. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren and nephew play sports.

Dave is survived by his daughter Lori (Mitch) Hall (Saline, MI); grandchildren Kelly (fiancée, Savannah DeMil) Hall (Atlanta, GA), Kevin Hall (Denver, CO), and Kyle Hall (East Lansing, MI); sister Connie (Gerard) Gengenbach (Cozad, NE) and brother-in-law John (Barbara) Counts (Santa Fe, NM); as well as nieces/nephews Lisa Patterson (Jonny Bresnahan), Lyn Patterson, Ryan (Afsoon) Turner, Joy (Courtney) Counts, Lauri (Todd) Garretson, Stephanie (Scott) Strauss, and wonderful great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife in 2020, his parents, his son Steven, sister Sharon, and sister-in-law Judy. A special thanks to the staff at Brecon Village for their great care. Dave’s love and support will be missed by all who knew him.

Dave will be buried with Jane at Lakewood Park Cemetery near Westlake, OH next to his son, Steve. A celebration of life will be held in the future. To leave a memory you have of Dave, to sign his guestbook, or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.