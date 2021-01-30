1-30-2021 3:27pm
COVID-19: A Review of the Weekly Data Shows Progress in Vaccinations, But an Increase in Cases and Deaths
Each week, The Saline Post reviews Friday-to-Friday COVID-19 data.
Here's a look at this week's data:
- This week, Washtenaw County reported 7 COVID-19-related deaths, compared to four last week. However, it's not clear when four of these deaths occurred. Four deaths were added to the total county Thursday, although the county reported no deaths that day. Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia said the health department added four deaths that weren't previously accounted for.
- There were 21 hospitalizations, up from 20 last week, but down from 33 the previous week.
- The number of cases increased significantly, from 491 to 715. That puts case counts at levels not seen since mid-December.
- Perhaps due to the new COVID-19 variant, testing is up significantly. There were 22,123 tests in Washtenaw County, Jan. 22-28. There were 17,437 tests in Washtenaw County the previous week.
- The positive test rate in Washtenaw County was 2.34 percent on Jan. 28, vs 2.78 on Jan. 21. Daily positive test rate numbers are volatile. The second-wave peak was 12.85 percent.
- The number of cases in Saline's 48176 zip code was 33. Last week, it was 34. The week before it was 62.
- The number of people receiving the first vaccination from the county increased by 1,382 to 6,824, The number of people receiving the second vaccination increased by 1,213 to 1,910.