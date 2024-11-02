Families Gathered at Mill Pond Park for the 21st Annual Great Pumpkin Roll

Saline families gathered with their pumpkins and Jack-o-Lanterns for the annual Great Pumpkin Roll at Mill Pond Park on Saturday. Children and adults competed in several races to be the first to roll their pumpkin across the finish line and receive prizes.

“This is our 21st annual pumpkin roll. We started this many many years ago, and I always say we’re going to keep doing it as long as people keep showing up on that first Saturday after Halloween,” said Sunshine Lambert, director of Saline Parks and Recreation. “It’s always nice and cool and crisp. We’re just out to have fun and celebrate the end of the Halloween season.”

Families enjoyed cider and donuts as they watched the competitors. After the races, kids were able to catapult pumpkins and watch them sail and smash into pieces.

“One of my favorite things about the pumpkin roll is that it brings everyone together,” Lambert said. “These kids and their families have taken so much time to carve these pumpkins, and sometimes it’s sad to let them go. This way, we have this awesome celebratory event. They all come together, and we put them in the truck at the very end . We’re going to take them to the city compost, and then they get to hang out together for the rest of the season. We’ll use them in future projects as compost.”

Saline resident Jim Mangi was in attendance to cheer on his grandchildren, Taliyah and Azi.

“I just love this kind of fun community event here in Saline,” Mangi said. “It’s typical of the community spirit here in Saline.”

Volunteers from Saline High School’s National Honor Society were on hand to pass out prizes and help with the catapult.

Delaney Niven and Sarah Corrigan, SHS Juniors and NHS members, served as judges at the finish line.

“It was really fun,” Corrigan said. “It was really enjoyable to see all the kids having a really good time.”

Niven said she had never participated in the roll before.

“I wish I had, though. It looks super fun!” Niven said.

Kathryn Feller, SHS Senior and NHS member, had the messy job of helping kids operate the pumpkin launcher, explaining the best methods.

The Great Pumpkin Roll has been one of the longest running events in Saline, and it continues to draw a crowd every year.

“This has really been a tradition in Saline,” Lambert said. “It’s unique, it’s different, and honestly, it’s about getting everyone together and having a goofy time and doing something different.”

