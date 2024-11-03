Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Melanie Snyder Florals

Temperance, MI Booth 68

Starting her creative career in 4-H, MELANIE SNYDER continues today with handmade wreaths, swags, centerpieces, or tabletop decor. Disappointed with what she finds in the retail world, Melanie will display her inventory at the Saline Craft Show on Saturday, 11/9 in the Saline Middle School in Booth 68. “Great for gift giving as well,” Melanie relates “plus I welcome custom work if you can’t find that special piece” She enjoys “taking an idea from my head and watching it progress into an item that provides beauty and warmth throughout the home.” “Being creative is helpful for my mental health too” she says. Motivated by nature, Melanie is inspired to relate to recent decorating trends and bring greenery and floral to life in her work.

