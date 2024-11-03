Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview
Melanie Snyder Florals
Temperance, MI Booth 68
Starting her creative career in 4-H, MELANIE SNYDER continues today with handmade wreaths, swags, centerpieces, or tabletop decor. Disappointed with what she finds in the retail world, Melanie will display her inventory at the Saline Craft Show on Saturday, 11/9 in the Saline Middle School in Booth 68. “Great for gift giving as well,” Melanie relates “plus I welcome custom work if you can’t find that special piece” She enjoys “taking an idea from my head and watching it progress into an item that provides beauty and warmth throughout the home.” “Being creative is helpful for my mental health too” she says. Motivated by nature, Melanie is inspired to relate to recent decorating trends and bring greenery and floral to life in her work.
More News from Saline
- Families Gathered at Mill Pond Park for the 21st Annual Great Pumpkin Roll Children and adults competed for prizes, enjoyed cider and donuts, and tried their hand at the pumpkin launcher.
- Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview Jennifer Reeves Christmas Ornaments
Dundee, MI Booth 23