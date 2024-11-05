Saline MI
11-05-2024 12:01am

Saline American Legion Offers Veterans Day Lunch

Veterans are invited to a Veterans Day lunch on Monday, Nov. 11.

The free launch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. The first drink is free courtesy of the Sons of the American Legion. The Auxiliary will provide a gift for every veteran. 

A nine-piece big ban will play from 1 to 3 p.m.

