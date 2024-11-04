Saline Firefighters Battle Blaze on South Zeeb Road

Firefighters from Saline and three other departments battled a structure fire on the 5600 block of South Zeeb Road in Lodi Township Saturday.

Dispatchers sent firefighters to the home at 4:50 p.m. Dispatchers described a two-story home with a first floor fully engulfed. The home was unoccupied. A caller told dispatch the propane was shut off but nobody could get near the home because the flames were too strong.

Firefighters arrived to find a a well-involved home with flames on both doors and through the roof Saline Fire Chief Jason Sperle said. Firefighters made an interior attack and found the stairs to the second floor had already burned through, so ground ladders were used to access the second floor.

Pittsfield, Scio and Milan firefighters responded with tankers and Pittsfield sent a ladder truck. Assistance was also provided by Huron Valley Ambulance and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Sperle said the house was undergoing a renovation. Sperle said the cause of the fire was undetermined.

