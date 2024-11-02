Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Jennifer Reeves Christmas Ornaments

Dundee, MI Booth 23

Her grandmother’s Christmas tree was always adorned with beautiful quilted ornaments so JENNIFER REEVES started Quilted Ornament Keepsakes in 2020. Driven by her passion for crafting and love for Christmas, she now creates beautiful quilted ornaments using a no-sew technique and feels “I have now mastered this technique that I am fascinated with.” Booth 23 will display her work as each ornament uses fabric or ribbon and around 250 straight pins at the Saline Craft Show on Nov 9 from 8 am-3:30 pm. Although her ornaments are very close in design, no two are the same, as Jennifer says she strives to create “heirlooms.” She goes on to say that “each ornament is a piece of my heart and a celebration of both tradition and creativity, making every Christmas a bit more magical.” Welcome Jennifer to Saline as she is a new addition with her 2024 inventory.

More News from Saline