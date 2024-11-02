FOOTBALL: Saline Opens Playoffs With Convincing Win at Northville; Belleville Next

It wasn't even Saline's best game - yet the Hornets made quick work of the home team at Northville Friday.

Saline (7-3) won 37-7 to advance to the district championship game against Belleville - a game that was forecast last November. Belleville (9-1) defeated Pioneer, 67-0.

Saline gave up the game's first points and then dominated. It's a testament to the teams' expectations that the team was focused on improvement after a 30-point win over a solid Northville team.

"You feel good at this point because it's win and you move on or lose and you back up. So for us to come out on the road against a really tough opponent and very well coached team, it feels really good," Saline head coach Kyle Short said.

But coach Short wasn't happy with Saline's slow start.

"The last few weeks it's been a little sloppy, so I know that's something we've got to clean up. Turnovers haven't been something we've done all season - so that's one thing I was unhappy with," Short said. "And clean up the penalties. There was a lot of aggressive play but there were a lot of stupid plays we can't have as we move on in the playoffs."

The Stats

We don't have the defensive stats yet, but here are our offensive numbers.

QB Tommy Carr ran 9 times for 112 years and two TDs, including a 61-yard TD in the second half. Carr completed 13 of 20 pass attempts for a tD and 218 yards. The Carr connection with Lincoln Keyes was somewhat foiled. There were three long pass attempts that were broken up with varying levels of legality.

Check out the fairly obvious interference

Keyes also had a touchdown reception called back on a penalty. Still, Keyes caught 3 passes for 59 yards. Cole Kreuxer caught three passes for 74 yards.

Carr connected with Klein for this TD.

Nolan Klein caught three passes for 56 yards and a TD. Austin Abbate caught four passes for 29 yards.

Rush runs in for six.

James Rush ran 12 times for 77 yards and a TD.

Isaiah Harris ran three times for two years.

Bryce Barbarino runs in.

Bryce Barbarino scored on a 19-yard keeper late in the game.

Turnovers

Saline's defense came up big early and often.

Coleman Ross recovers a first quarter fumble forced by Isaiah Harris and another Hornet

Coleman Ross and Jerichoh Powe rush the QB.

That pressure led to a wobbly pass intercepted by Barbarino.

Not long after Barbarino's pick, Rush scored

Harris, Ross and Ayden Burton drop the Northville runner in the end zone.

Does a safety count as a turnover? Up 21-7, Harris, Ross and Ayden Burton dropped the Northville runner in the end zone for two points - and a kickoff.

Saline got the ball back again on a fourth-down desperation attempt.

Harris rushes the QB

Harris had already knocked the first QB out of the game, and the new QB might have heard footsteps.

A leaping INT in the end zone by Nolan Klein

Klein went way up to intercept the pass.

Saline came up with another fumble recovery in the fourth, when Burton picked up a fumble.

It looked like Wyatt McPherson forced the fumble.

Nolan Klein

Klein's already been featured prominently in this article. We saw him make great catches, an athletic interception, open-field, one-on-one tackles.

"He's a heck of an athlete - one of the better athletes in the school," coach Short said. :As the season progressed, he's become a huge component in a lot of the success that we've had."

He's versatile on offense.

"On defense, he's a ball hog. He's an edgy individual with a great IQ for the game. It just seems when a play is to be made, he's going to make a play," coach Short said.

Tommy Run

Whether he's gunning the ball or running the ball, Tommy Carr has a knack for making things look easy.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1852518368378585102 -->

The word poise was once again used to describe Carr by coach Short. He continues to adapt with coaching - and that helped lead to his 61-yarder.

"He takes coaching very well," Short said.

Northville was bringing pressure through the "A" gaps - which can be difficult for the running back to pick up.

"I told Tommy that instead of trying to escape out, he's got to slide up. On the long one, he did a great job stepping up in the pocket. He's done a great job staying in the pocket and making plays and it's good to see him use his legs," Short said.

The TDs

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1852494696536482299 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1852497376990126243 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1852511376670904395 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1852518368378585102 -->

The Interviews

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/1261489958639768 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/1706024020253072 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/1334299481311988 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/542679615167527 -->

More News from Saline