Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Deby Hutt-Romaniw is a proud Saline graduate and has been a vendor at both the spring and fall shows. She has been designing fused art glass jewelry and gift items for 20 years, using many techniques to create unique one-of-a-kind pieces. She creates many Michigan & Michigan State items; jewelry; and ornaments. Returning in 2024, Deby’s glass fusing is the process of joining compatible sheet glasses together in a kiln until the glass fuses at approximately 1490 degrees Fahrenheit. It grants Deby the power to create colorful, dynamic works of glass art that are completely unique. See these specialty pieces at the Saline Craft Show on November 9, at Saline Middle School, 7190 N Maple Road, Saline. The show runs from 8 am – 3:30 pm.

