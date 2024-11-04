Saline Police Reports: Ethnic Intimidation, Wallet Theft, Wedding Party Fight and More

Here are summaries of reports from the Saline Police Department.

Clayton Man Investigated for Ethnic Intimidation

A Clayton man employed at a business on the 1600 block of Woodland Drive East is being investigated for ethnic intimidation and disorderly conduct. The 30-year-old allegedly made antisemitic comments to co-workers who felt threatened and made a complaint to human resources. Police sent the investigation to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office to consider charges.

Belleville Woman Accused of Harassing Saline Resident

A 32-year-old female suspect from Belleville, who had been dating a 30-year-old Saline resident, is accused of sending harassing communications via text. Police have sent the investigation to the prosecutors' office seeking charges of stalking.

Wedding Party Blues

A 28-year-old man from Webberville, part of a wedding party celebrating at a bar on the 100 block of East Michigan Avenue, was accused of assaulting other members of the wedding party during the celebration. The suspect and another member of the wedding party allegedly assaulted the groom and another member of the wedding party who attempted to intervene. None of the victims wished the prosecute. Police forwarded the case to the prosecutors' office for disorderly conduct. The incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 19

Saline Woman Faces DUI Charge

Police arrested a Saline woman for drunk driving on Oct. 25. Police stopped a vehicle on North Maple Road and Michigan Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Police spotted an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle and detected the smell of intoxicants on the driver. After field sobriety tests officer conducted a preliminary breath test, which showed a blood alcohol content of .19 - more than twice the legal limit. The woman was arrested and transported to the Washtenaw Jail.

Drunk Bicyclist Damages Camera

Police say a 39-year-old Alvada, Ohio, man was highly intoxicated and driving a bicycle around town when he damaged a surveillance camera around 8 a.m., Oct. 22. The incident occurred on the 1300 block of East Michigan Avenue. An employee of the business confronted the suspect, who became belligerent. The staff called the police. The suspect was released to ambulance staff due to the level of intoxication. The man was trespassed from the property.

Wallet Theft

A 35-year-old woman was at a business at North Bennett and Ann Arbor streets on Oct. 20. She later learned she lost her wallet and revisited the business. A store employee retrieved video of a suspect discovering the wallet and kicking it under a vehicle rather than returning it to the owner. The victim reported all attempts to use the stolen credit cards were denied. The suspect was described as a heavy-set white male with brown hair.

